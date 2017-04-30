Upcoming events and activities

Monday, May 1

•St. Marys City Council will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, May 1 at 7 p.m. in City Hall on LaFayette Street in St. Marys. A public hearing is scheduled regarding the Nerro Enterprise conditional use application for non-coal surface mine at 208 Clay Rd. Council will also consider for publication an ordinance establishing maximum allowable industrial loading under the city's pre-treatment program.

Wednesday, May 3

•The St. Marys Area Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday, May 3 at 8 p.m. in the PFL social room (the former senior center). The meeting is open to the public.

Thursday, May 4

•A free Grant Seekers Workshop us taking place Thursday, May 4 at the Ridgway volunteer fire hall. It will run from 8:30-11 a.m. and is sponsored by the Elk County Community Foundation. Learn about the ECCF's grant process. Nonprofits seeking grants from the Foundation are invited to attend this workshop for helpful grant tips and assistance navigating the application. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover what grants may be available and learn about how to properly prepare and submit grant applications and hear from past grant recipients about their experience with the program. The program is free and a continental breakfast will be served. To pre-register call 834-2125.

•May 4 marks the 66th annual National Day of Prayer. A ceremony is taking place at 6 p.m. at the Elk County Courthouse in Ridgway.

•Sacred Heart Parish is hosting its First Friday Bread Sale on Thursday, May 4 from 4-6 p.m. and Friday, May 5 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or sold out. Please order by 11 a.m. Thursday. Call 834-7861 ext. 1 or 834-3698.

Friday, May 5

•The Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) present a Charles Wish Original Painting Viewing event and exclusion Studio Tour at the Walnut Street Art House in Ridgway. An opening reception will be held Friday, May 5 from 5-9 p.m. in the ECCOTA Gallery in downtown Ridgway. The collection will be on display for public view until May 26. Charles Wish, a native of Los Angeles, is an American painter best known for visually fusing Regionalism imagery with 9th-19th century South Asian symbolism and motifs. Charles and his wife Abbi Peters have happily resided in Elk County for over 10 years. However, since Charles is represented by several galleries on both coasts. It has been difficult to show his work here in Ridgway, the town which is now home base for his main studio. ECCOTA is pleased to announced that select pieces of his work will be on public view followed by a personally hosted tour of his studio space at the Walnut Street Art House from 9 p.m-midnight after the opening reception. The studio tour is limited and reservations must be made at www.eccota.com. To view more of Charles Wish's work visit www.CharlesWish.com

Saturday, May 6

•The 2017 Elkland Search and Rescue Fishing Derby will be held May 6 and 7. There will be cash prizes for tagged fish and a "Big Trout" contest. The event will be held at the East Branch of the Clarion River from the bridge in Glen Hazel to Bendingo State Park. The entry fee is $15. For more details call 834-3078 or 965-3174. Visit www.elklandsar.com for more information a registration form.

•The first MS Muck Run/Walk 5K is being held Saturday, May 6 at the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the race starting at 10 a.m. The cost is $35 with a t-shirt if registered prior to April 26 or $30 for the day of registration. Those interested in participating should contact Fawn McMackin at fmac@smasd.org or call 814-335-5771. All proceeds benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Society. The event is being organized by the St. Marys Area Middle School eighth grade students.

•The Pennsylvania Game Commission is hosting a hunter training course on Saturday, May 6 at the St. Marys Area Middle School's outdoor classroom. The six-hour course is required by law for all first-time hunters and trappers before they can purchase a license. All registrants for this event must be 11 years of age by May 6, 2017. You must pass a certification exam at the end of the class to complete the training. For more information call course instructor Randall Gradizzi at 245-2346.

Sunday, May 7

•The Allegheny Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society is offering a "bird dog challenge" for bird dogs and their owners in North Central Pa. on Sunday, May 7 at the Rolfe Beagle Club in Johnsonburg, located at 1016 Long Level Rd. Registration will be limited to 16 bird dogs only so the quality of the event can be kept at a high level for all the dogs and their owners. All entries must be received by May 3 in order to be registered for the challenge. Submit your name, phone number, email address, and name of your dog, breed and whether or not it is a pointer or flusher to the Rolfe Beagle Club, 1016 Long Level Rd., Johnsonburg, Pa. 15845. Registration may also be emailed at wlhab@windstream.net along with a check for payment.