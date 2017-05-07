Upcoming events and activities

Monday May 8

•The St. Marys Public Library Board of Directors will meet Monday, May 8 at 6:45 p.m. at the library. The meetings are held the second Monday of the month.

•The Concert Choir of Elk County will present “Sing it Again” a night of dinner and song on May 18, 19 and 20 at the Royal Inn in Ridgway. Tickets are available at the Village Peddler in St. Marys, Cliffe’s in Ridgway and Constables in Johnsonburg. Advanced ticket sales only. Attendees must call The Royal by Monday, May 8 with your ticket number and entree choice including chicken Francese, stuffed haddock, and stuffed pork chop. For more information contact Lois at 834-2321.

•The Queen of the World Rosary Altar Society meeting has been rescheduled for May 8 at 6 p.m. in church, followed by the meeting.

•The Gen. Edward C. Meyer Chapter 948 Vietnam Veterans of America will be holding their monthly meeting Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m. at the St. Marys Legion on Center Street. All veterans are cordially invited to attend.

Tuesday, May 9

•The Prom Promise Mock Crash will take place Tuesday, May 9 at 12:30 p.m. at Elk County Catholic High School.

•A Diabetes Management presentation by AmeriHealth will take place on Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. at the St. Marys Public Library. The presentation will include information on the basics of diabetes, current statistics, risk factors and steps to reduce risk factors, ways to effectively manage the disease including healthy eating habits, medication, physical activity and smoking cessation.

•A Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) volunteer group will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, in the Education Center next to Penn Highlands Brookville, 100 Hospital Rd., Brookville. Anyone interested in promoting organ donation in their communities is welcome to attend. It meets every month on the second Tuesday.

Wednesday, May 10

•A Paint and Sip will be held Wednesday, May 10 from 3-7 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys. The event will feature Ashley Denio Studio's. Reservations are being accepted by the Boys and Girls Club.

Thursday, May 11

•The Sacred Heart Social Committee will sponsor a stuffed pork chop or stuffed chicken breast dinner on Thursday, May 11 from 4 p.m. until sold out. Proceeds benefit Sacred Heart Parish.

•On Thursday, May 11, the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology will host their first-ever juried exhibition from Elk County Catholic. From 6-9 p.m., BCAT will open its doors to the public to access this exciting reception for free, showcasing a variety of work from ECC's high school art classes (grades 9-12). Juried by BCAT's Art Department staff and ECC art teacher Pete Winkelbauer, the show is slated to be an exciting, one of a kind event suitable for all ages. Refreshments and music will be provided.

•The St. Marys Area Quarterback Club meeting has been moved to Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. and will take place at Marie Aul's garage at 128 Siecker Rd.

Friday, May 12

•The Allegheny National Forest Visitor’s Bureau will host a “Backyard Tour” on May 12. Tourists, residents, business owners and staff are invited to attend. This is your chance to tour McKean County as a visitor via deluxe motorcoach. The tour group participants will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 12 at the Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau Welcome Center located at 80 E. Corydon St. in Bradford. Guests will travel a fun and informational itinerary via motorcoach throughout the county, returning to the Welcome Center at 5 p.m. The tour will include the new Marilyn Horne Museum & Exhibit Center, Old Schoolhouse Village Shoppes, the Eldred WWII Museum, the Old Jail Museum in Smethport, the Kinzua Sky Walk and the new Kinzua Bridge Visitors Center in Mt. Jewett. A wine tasting will be included at Flickerwood Wine Cellars, followed by a tour of C.J. Spirits – a craft distillery in Kane. A buffet lunch at Chico’s Cafe & Bakery in Smethport, which is located within the beautifully remodeled America’s First Christmas Store, will showcase a few elements of their “Victorian Teas” offered for tours and groups. On the return journey from Kane, tour participants will travel the Longhouse Scenic Drive and learn about the forest from an Allegheny National Forest employee. A special treat from The Sweet Shoppe will be served. There is a fee for the tour which includes lunch, wine tasting and snacks. Door prizes will be given away during the tour to participants. For additional information, and to register for this year’s McKean County Backyard Tour, please contact the ANF Visitors Bureau at 800-473-9370 or info@visitANF.com.

Saturday, May 13

•St. Marys Area High School is holding their 1920's Prom on Saturday, May 13 at the Red Fern in Kersey from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $15/person or $25/couple. Tickets may be purchased in the high school library from April 10-May 7.

•A Mother's Day Eve spaghetti dinner will be served on Saturday, May 13 from 5:30-7 p.m. or until sold out at the St. Mary's Parish Activity Center. Adult meals at $8, child meals at $5 and children under age five eat free.

•A Mother's Day Eve spaghetti dinner will be served on Saturday, May 13 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish Activity Center. Adult meals at $8, child meals at $5 and children under age five eat free.

•The local Maternity Closet is holding a diaper collection Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 at all three local Catholic churches. The Maternity Closet is need of diapers of assorted sizes, mostly sizes 3,4 and 5. There will be a container at the entrance of each church.

•The Sacred Heart Parish Center is hosting a cinch tournament on Saturday, May 13 at 6:45 p.m. Cost is $10/person-meal which is being served at 6 p.m. Card plays starts at 6:45 p.m. For reservations contact Patsy at 834-7804 after 6 p.m.

•St. Leo's School 13th Annual Trout Derby will take place Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 in Ridgway. There will be over 600 tagged fish, five of which will be tagged for $1,000 each. All ages are welcome. There will be family fun and a Kids Derby where each kid gets a prize, a chicken barbecue, a 50/50 drawing, vendors, camping, games, face painting, crafts and live music. Visit http://www.stleosfishingderby.com to register and for additional information.

Sunday, May 14

•A Mother's Day chicken dinner will be served Sunday, May 14 at 11 a.m. next to the NAPA Auto Parts store on the Million Dollar Highway in St. Marys. Proceeds benefit the St. Marys Area Band Boosters.