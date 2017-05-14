Upcoming events and activities

Monday, May 15

•St. Marys City Council will hold its first meeting of the month on Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The first meeting originally scheduled on Monday, May 1 was cancelled due to severe weather. Council members will have a larger than normal agenda. A swearing-in ceremony for a new city police officer will take place. Council will conduct a public hearing on Nero Enterprise conditional use application for a non-coal surface mine on Clay Road. A special presentation will be made by Straub Brewery. Council will also consider for adoption a resolution regarding the approval of a certificate of the Benzinger Township Hospital Authority to terminate its existence; resolution regarding the Elk County Liquid Fuels allocation well take place; publication of an ordinance establishing maximum allowable industrial loadings under the city's pre-treatment program. Several LERTA applications, subdivisions and land development applications will be considered.

•The Fraternal Order of Police Bucktail Lodge #096 cordially invites you to attend their annual Blue Mass to be held Monday, May 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 606 Penn St., Johnsonburg. The Mass is held to honor the men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty, and to celebrate the dedication of all those who serve today.

Tuesday, May 16

•Elk County will hold their primary election on Tuesday, May 16. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. A list of polling locations is available online at http://www.co.elk.pa.us/index.php/elk-county-polling-locations

•The Community Nurses will be holding a signup night for the Safe Sitter program on Tuesday, May 16, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the St. Marys office in the 757 building, behind Pinecrest Manor, on the campus of Penn Highlands Elk. Those who wish to attend class can chose from two dates, Tuesday, June 13 or Tuesday, July 18. Classes will be held at the Faith Baptist Church in St. Marys from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. A parent or guardian must register the student for either class on signup night. The student does not need to be present. No pre-registrations will be accepted. The fee for the course is $25 that will be due at registration. Funds are available to assist those unable to pay the course fee. Safe Sitter is a medically accurate program for boys and girls ages 11-15 with a special focus on how to handle emergencies when caring for young children. The babysitting program is taught by professional staff of the Community Nurses. For more information call 781-1415.

•The St. Marys Lighthouse Aglow will have their monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 16 at the Fox Township Senior Center at 7 p.m. with fellowship time beginning at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Ron Burkett will be the speaker. Everyone is invited to attend.

Wednesday, May 17

•An IRC Manufacturers Growth Conference is taking place Wednesday, May 17 at The Highlands Events Center in St. Marys from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. For details and registration info visit www.nwirc.org/events or call 814-898-6888. Learn best practices to create and sustain profitable growth. Being competitive and growing your business in a dynamic global economy is challenging. You may have great assets of people, equipment, technology, and processes, but are you maximizing their potential? Join us to learn about world-class best practices from national and local experts. Topics include how to breakdown jobs, standardize work, and train effectively; transfers years of knowledge to less experienced workers; find, develop, and retain good employees; identify new markets for diversification; generate qualified leads and acquire new customers; and commercialize a proprietary product and protect your products and ideas. The keynote address will be from Pa. State Rep. Matt Gabler.

Thursday, May 18

•The Concert Choir of Elk County will present “Sing it Again” a night of dinner and song on May 18, 19 and 20 at the Royal Inn in Ridgway. Tickets are available at the Village Peddler in St. Marys, Cliffe’s in Ridgway and Constables in Johnsonburg. Advanced ticket sales only.

Friday, May 19

•The Elk County Catholic High School Alumni Association will hold its May Alumni Mass on Friday, May 19 at 9:05 a.m. at ECCHS. All graduates of Catholic education in Elk County are invited to attend and celebrate with the students, faculty and staff. The mass intention this month will be for the Class of 2011. Breakfast will be served immediately following in the cafeteria.

•The Bennetts Valley Lions Club in Weedville is hosting a garage/bake sale on Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The event will take place on Route 555 in Weedville at Muccio's Garage (the old bowling alley). Proceeds benefit the Lions Club Scholarship Fund.

Saturday, May 20

•Saturday, May 20 has been designated as cleanup day for the residents of the City of St. Marys. Please note that this will be the only cleanup day this year. There will not be one in the fall.

The dump site is located off Graphite Road at the city maintenance building. The hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No early dumping is permitted. Residents will be allowed to bring items difficult to haul away for disposition at a certified landfill. The following items will not be allowed: electronics, garbage, old cars, contractor materials, tree branches, clippings or grass cuttings. The Recycling Center on Washington Road will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for disposal of electronics. Items such as old furniture, appliances, mattresses, water heaters, barrels, etc. are allowed as long as the item can be hand-dumped by the residents. No hydraulic truck bed dumping is permitted. If possible, please restrict the use of heavy trailers. Areas will be set up to take all metal scrap, tires and general items. Residents are asked to cooperate with the employees at the sites to ensure efficient sorting. There will be a minimum $2 fee charged for residential vehicular tires. Large truck or tractor tires will not be accepted. Rims must be removed from the tire. Commercial or industrial dumping is prohibited.

•A benefit dance for the Dave and Ashley Floravit family will take place Saturday, May 20 at the Wildwoods Bar and Grill on Washington Street in St. Marys. Doors open at 7 p.m. with Six Pak performing at 8 p.m. There will be a Chinese auction, 50/50 raffles and koozies for sale. There will be a $10 cover charge at the door.