Upcoming events and activities

Tuesday, May 23

•The new MS Support Group meeting at Penn Highlands Healthcare is Tuesday, May 23 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

•Dickinson Center Inc., is sponsoring a job fair on Tuesday, May 23 from noon - 3 p.m. on the third floor of the Community Education Center in downtown St. Marys. Attendees will have the opportunity to interview for jobs on that day. Currently there are several full and part-time positions available at Dickinson Center, Inc. Please bring your resume. There will be refreshments and give-a-ways.

Wednesday, May 24

•There will be a meeting of the executive committee of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission starting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24. This meeting

will be in the North Central Conference Room located at 49 Ridgmont Dr., Ridgway.

•The Elk County Humane Society is hosting a fundraiser night at Pizza Hut in St. Marys on Wednesday, May 24 and Thursday, May 25 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Pizza Hut will donate 20 percent of purchases on both days. Print a fundraising ticket and present it to the cashier or server at the time of your purchase.

•Elk County Human Services is holding a public hearing on Wednesday, May 24 at 1 p.m. at the Elk County Courthouse Annex in Ridgway in conference room #2 on the first floor. The organization is seeking feedback on housing and program needs, service gaps, program strengths and weaknesses, and any concerns regarding the organization. A public hearing is taking place for the purpose of gaining input into the Elk County Human Services Agencies plan for fiscal year 2017-18. The service systems included in the plan are behavioral and developmental programs, drug and alcohol, housing assistance program, and human services development fund.

Sunday, May 28

•Elk County Catholic High School will observe graduation activities on Sunday, May 28 beginning at noon.

•A Family Fishing Day is being held on Sunday, May 28 at the Bennetts Valley Senior Center on Plum Street in Weedville. Fishing begins at noon at the Kersey Run Stream located behind the senior center as 2,000 trout will be stocked, including tagged prize fish. Prize fishing ends at 5 p.m. Those who fish must observe all Pennsylvania Fish Commission regulations. It is also PFBC Fish for Free Day, no license required. Entertainment will be from 1-5 p.m. and includes Dan and Galla Musical Show, an exhibition by the St. Marys Area High School Dance Team , Heather Olson, Gabby Fye and other local talent. Emma Gavazzi will provide face painting all day and Bubbles the Clown, with his balloons, will roam the crowd. There will be free prize drawings throughout the day plus a 50/50 raffle. Food and refreshments start at 11 a.m. and will include hot dogs, hot sausage, brownie sundaes, baked goods, pulled pork, elk burgers, smoked brisket sandwiches, chicken nuggets, fresh cut fries and funnel cakes. Some seating will be available, but it is suggested to bring a lawn chair.