Upcoming events and activities

Monday, June 5

•St. Marys City Council will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, June 5 at 7 p.m. in City Hall on LaFayette Street in St. Marys.

Wednesday, June 7

•The Fox Township Supervisors will meet Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

•Penn Highlands Community Nurses will host Camp Flutterbye a free two-day camp at The Pines in St. Marys on Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9 for children and teens in grades K-12 who have experiences loss through death. Fun and educational activities are structured by bereavement professionals to help students understand that grieving the loss of a loved one is healthy and normal. To register call 781-4722.

Friday, June 9

•St. Marys Pharmacy and SMP Home Medical are hosting a spaghetti dinner benefit for Chrisie Sherry, a front counter receptionist diagnosed with lung cancer. Treatments have severely stressed the family finances, and right now, she needs her friends for a little help. The dinner is taking place Friday, June 9 at the CMF Club starting at 6 p.m. Dinner includes spaghetti, salad, roll and dessert. The cost is $20/person in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets include dinner, beer, entertainment by The Salty Dogs from 8-11 p.m., 50/50 raffles, Chinese auction, and a big prize raffle. Takeouts are available for $10/plate. Tickets are available at the St. Marys Pharmacy.

Saturday, June 10

•The Pennsylvania Wilds Arts Fest will be held Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 at the Elk Country Visitors Center in Benezette. Performing on Saturday will be Brandon Guiffree from noon-1:50 p.m. The Salty Dogz will perform from 2:10 p.m.-4 p.m.

•A benefit dance for Cortney Foote's missionary work with Hard as Nails Ministries will be held Saturday, June 10 from 8-11 p.m. at the Bavarian Hills in St. Marys. Donations will be accepted as admission at the dance.

•The Pennsylvania Game Commission is hosting a hunter training course on Saturday, June 10 at the Fox Township Sportsmen's Club on Ridge Road in Kersey. The course is required by law for all first-time hunters and trappers before they can purchase a license. If interested in registering for the class visit https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/98560.

•Sinnemahoning Sportsmen's Club will sponsor their annual Snake Hunt on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11. Registration will take place Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, June 10 at 7 a.m. The event will include a "Kids Pit" at 10 a.m., a chicken barbecue at 1 p.m. Trophies and awards will also be presented. For more information call 546-2835.

Sunday, June 11

•Sunday, June 11 is the deadline for the Cutest Pet Contest being held at Dairy Queen in St. Marys. The contest benefits the Elk County Humane Society. The contest will close after 70 entries are received. To enter send a photo of your pet eating their favorite Dairy Queen treat to the St. Marys Dairy Queen Facebook page via a private message or via email at stmarysdq@gmail.com. Include the names of the pet and their owner and a preferred contact number. Voting will take place between June 17 and July 16. Votes may be cast by placing donations inside the can showing each pet. Winners will be announced July 20. Prizes and pictures will be taken Saturday, July 29. The top 12 winners will be featured in the 2018 Elk County Humane Society calendar.