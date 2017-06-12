Upcoming events and activities

Monday, June 12

•The St. Marys Public Library Board of Directors will meet Monday, June 12 at 6:45 p.m. at the library. The meetings are held the second Monday of the month.

•The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Town Wide Yard Sale taking place Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. The event includes yard sales all over the city as bargain hunters from throughout the area will converge on St. Marys for these two days. The Chamber is publishing a Town Wide Yard Sale Map as well as an online version, on their Facebook page and in The Daily Press newspaper. The deadline for your sale to be printed on the map is Monday, June 12. The cost is $5. Late registrations will be accepted, but only appear on digital marketing. In addition, registered sellers will receive a complimentary yard sale sign from the Chamber office. All proceeds benefit the St. Marys Fireworks Display. Local businesses are also encouraged to participate by running specials or sidewalk sales. These will be included on the map for all Chamber members at no cost. Rain or shine there are no refunds on registration fees. Registration forms are available at the Chamber office or can be downloaded online on the Chamber's Facebook page.

Thursday, June 15

•The Parade Committee for the 175th Anniversary Parade will meet on Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Legion on Center Street in St. Marys. The public is welcome to attend. The parade will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. during the Bavarian Fall Festival. The committee has memorabilia items such as t-shirts, golf shirts, hats, mugs, and mouse pads. Contact Sally Geyer at 834-3551 if you would like a memory of this great event. The committee is hoping the streets around are lined with people wearing an item designed for the 175th anniversary. The boulevard and downtown area will be lined with banners commemorating the anniversary. They will be put up Labor Day and before the Fall Fest. Stackpole Hall Foundation honored a grant request for the banners. Numerous organizations have been sent float applications. The deadline to return the application is August 31. If you would like an application contact Sally Geyer or Sue Herzing.

•St. Joseph Church will be holding their annual garage and bake sale at the church social hall in Force on Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, June 17 from 8 -10 a.m. In addition to the many garage sale items, there will be homemade gnocchi and baked goods available. Donations of garage sale items are welcome. Contact Rita Fenice at 787-7282 or Ginna Kunes at 787-7593 for drop-off information.

•Auditions are taking place for the Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) student musical Honk, Jr. on Thursday, June 15 in the ECCOTA gallery from 9 a.m.-noon and in the St. Marys Area High School band room from 1-4 p.m. Honk Jr. will be directed by Tiffany Gump during the ECCOTA Summer Theater Camp beginning on Monday, June 26 and conclude on Friday, June 30 with a performance at 7 p.m. at SMAHS. Campers entering grades 3-12 in the fall of 2017 and are age 18 or younger are welcome to participate. Campers in grade six and above are encourages, but not required to pre-audition for larger roles.

•The St. Marys Area Quarterback Club is hosting a meeting on Thursday, June 15 at 8 p.m. in the PFL's social room.

Friday, June 16

•St. Marys Town Wide Yard Sale is taking place Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. The event includes yard sales all over the city as bargain hunters from throughout the area will converge on St. Marys for these two days. Local businesses are also encouraged to participate by running specials or sidewalk sales. Maps showing the location of various sales are available at the Chamber office, online on the Chamber's website, Facebook page, and in The Daily Press.

Saturday, June 17

•The Elk County Humane Society is hosting its second annual Kitten Shower and 10th anniversary celebration on Saturday, June 17. There will be live music, games, baskets for raffle, snacks, and more. To help prepare for kitten season please consider bringing a shower gift for the kittens. Some items frequently used can be found online at www.echumanesociety.org/donate. If you are interested in donating an item for raffle or bake sale item, please contact the shelter at 814-834-3247 or email bre@echumanesociety.org

Sunday, June 18

•The Community Nurses are hosting their annual Book Sale June 22-24 at the Sacred Heart Parish Center in the first floor gymnasium on Center Street in St. Marys. Book donations will be accepted at the parish center from June 18-20. Proceeds benefit the organization's Adult Day program.

•A chicken barbecue benefitting the St. Marys Area High School Band Boosters will be held Sunday, June 18 at 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot next to NAPA Auto Parts on the Million Dollar Highway.