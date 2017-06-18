Upcoming events and activities

Monday, June 19

•St. Marys City Council is meeting Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Council will consider adopting an ordinance establishing maximum allowable industrial loadings under the city's pretreatment program. Council will also consider adopting Resolution #17-10 regarding Early Intervention Program-Phase III. Council will consider for publication an ordinance amending the city zoning map. Several subdivision applications are also on the agenda.

•The Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) is hosting a Visual Arts Camp with the theme of Fairy Tales and Folklore from Monday, June 19 until Friday, June 23 at St. Leo's Church social hall in Ridgway and in St. Marys from Monday, July 10 until Friday, July 14 at the Community Education Center. The camp is open to students in grades 3-9. Students will discover new artistic concepts while making connections between the art they create and the art that is around them. Each day will be filled with a creative new project inspirited by fairy tales and folklore that will allow the campers to explore their love for the arts.

•Pennsylvania hunting licenses for 2017-18 will go on sale Monday, June 19. Licenses become valid July 1. After that date all who hunt and trap or want to apply for an anterless deer license must have a current license to do so. One change this year is that the full regulations digest typically given out when licenses are purchases is not being provided for free this year. All license buyers will receive a complimentary pocket guide which contains general hunting regulations, hunting hours, fluorescent orange requirements, a map of the Wildlife Management Unit and season dates and bag limits. Those who wish to view the full digest may do so online at pgc.pa.gov or purchase a printed digest for $6. Digests will be sold over-the-counter at Game Commission Region Offices and a their Harrisburg headquarters. When purchased elsewhere, the digests will be mailed directly to license buyers.

Friday, June 23

•The annual Smoke On the Mountain BBQ Cook Off is taking place Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 in Fox Township. A Cruise-In will take place Friday, June 23 starting at 4 p.m. along with a DJ. A BBQ'ers meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Foods and drinks will be available throughout the day.

•WRC Senior Services and Ridgmont is hosting the first annual Elk County Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre on Friday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. with dinner and a show at the Red Fern in Kersey. A silent auction and social hour will begin at 5 p.m. Pittsburgh's Mystery's Most Wanted will take over the Red Fern as they present "Speakeasy. Die Hard". Tickets are $55 each, $100 per couple or $400 for a group of eight. For more information call 849-1205 or visit the website wrc.org.

Saturday, June 24

•The annual Smoke On the Mountain BBQ Cook Off in Fox Township opens at 11 a.m. Battle of the Barrel registration at noon in Fox Township. Also at noon is a chicken dinner by the Fox Twp. Volunteer Fire Department. Battle of the Barrel is taking place at 1 p.m. as well as Bingo at 1 p.m. People's Choice tasting will run from 5:30-6 p.m. with winners announced at 7 p.m. The Ride will perform at 8 p.m.

•Ham Radio Field Days will be held June 24-25 at Lewis Camp on Bingham Road, Ridgway. Setup is bring your own radio that you want to operate. Antenna, power box and ropes for putting up antennas will be available. Both days will begin at 2 p.m. Setup can begin Friday, contact Joe, N3UGB. The annual club picnic will follow teardown of field days at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday. Members and families and friends are welcome and should bring a dish to share and their own drinks. Anyone interested in Ham Radio is welcome to attend.

Sunday, June 25

•St. Marys Cavaliers will host a chicken barbecue on Sunday, June 25 from 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Serving will take place at the annex parking lot at the corner of Church Street and Maurus Street. Dinner is $9 and includes a half chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans and a roll.

•The Footlighters of Elk County will host a read-through on Sunday, June 25 at the Knights of Columbus on Washington Street in St. Marys at 6 p.m. in the downstairs room for anyone who may be interested in auditioning for the Footlighters comedy, "Sex, Please, We're 60" which will be performed at Aiello's Cafe on Oct. 18-21. The performance will be directed by Jack Cleaver. For further information call Jack at 772-6406.