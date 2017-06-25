Upcoming events and activities

Monday, June 26

•Elk County Council on the Arts will host "Honk, Jr." beginning Monday, June 26 with a week long camp at St. Marys Area High School. The final performance will be Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m.

Cost per students is $75. Sibling discounts are $65 for a second child and $55 for each additional child from the same family. Limited partial scholarships are available.

•Beginning on Monday, June 26, the City of St. Marys will begin repairing various city-owned parking lots. All work is weather dependent. As the work progresses, designated lots will be closed for public use. Permit holders will be contacted with further instructions. The Detsch lot on South St. Marys Street is scheduled to be closed beginning June 26 for a period not to exceed two weeks. Additional lots slated for temporary closure include the Market Street Municipal parking lot which will only be accessible by the South St. Marys Street entrance. Work in this lot entails catch basin and storm water pipe repair.Other lots that will be part of this project and have temporary closures, not to exceed a few days, are the Brusselles Street lot, the Depot Street lot and the City Hall lot. Among work being done in the lots are base repairs entailing milling out and filling in of damaged sections with clean asphalt and removal of debris. Residents and business owners are strongly encouraged to check the city’s website at www.cityofstmaryspa.gov for updates. City staff will post lot closings as they become available. Anyone with questions should contact City Hall at (814) 781-1718.

•The St. Marys Public Library is hosting story time every Monday until July 31. The event is open to children ages five and under at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

•The St. Marys Public Library is hosting a summer snack program every Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m.-noon and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The program concludes on August 23. This is a free snack program at the library open to anyone 18 years of age and younger. No registration is needed. Snack calendars will be available at the library.

Tuesday, June 27

•St. Marys Fireworks Dairy Queen Blizzard Day is taking place Tuesday, June 27 with $1 from each blizzard sold going toward the fireworks fund. Businesses with large orders can call in their requests to 781-1417.

•The St. Marys Public Library is hosting a Star Wars escape room themed Attack of the Locks on Tuesday, June 27 at 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. The event is open to families with children in grades 3-8. There is a $5 refundable registration fee. Please arrive 15 minutes before your scheduled time.

•The Penn Highlands Healthcare MS Support Group for Tuesday, June 27 has been canceled. It will meet again Tuesday, July 25 6:30 p.m. in St. Camillus Hall on the first floor of Penn Highlands DuBois West.

•The St. Marys Public Library is hosting a medicine safety event on Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m. It is sponsored by AmeriHealth Caritas. Give your medication a check-up and learn about the medication you are taking, why you are taking it and what the instructions mean. Improve your safety by reducing drug interactions.

Wednesday, June 28

•The St. Marys Public Library is hosting an activity hour every Wednesday until July 26 at 10 a.m. The event is open to grade school age children.

Thursday, June 29

•The St. Marys Public Library will host Read Me a Melody until August 3. SMAHS music teacher Adam Brooks conducts the series of melodic programs using children's picture books as a launching point to creatively engage children in the art of music. Children will create and play instruments including a banana piano. Pre-K students will meet from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and those ages five and older will meet from 6:30-7:15 p.m.

Friday, June 30

•The St. Marys Rotary Club is hosting their annual beef sandwich sale on Friday, June 30 from 10:30 a.m. until sold out on Depot Street outside the Project Gifts for Elk County building.

•A Children's Health and Safety Fair is taking place Friday, June 30 from 9-11 a.m. at The Leaning Pines golf course in St. Marys. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The event will teach children of all ages about health and safety with many guest speakers talking about a wide range of topics. Children are encouraged to attend the event to learn valuable information. A golf ball drop from a helicopter is scheduled at 11 a.m. A putting activity will also take place. Children in attendance will be entered to win one of many prizes. Prizes will also be given away during the event. Any additional information may be obtained by contacting the Memorial Park office at 834-9418 between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays.

•The St. Marys Public Library is hosting "Please Don't Be a Bully" on Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. The children's program is an AmeriHealth Presentation discussing what is bullying, suggestions on how to deal with bullying, steps to take if you notice a bully or victim, and what to do if you think you are a bully or a victim.