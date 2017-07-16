Upcoming events and activities

Monday, July 17

•St. Marys City Council will meet on Monday, July 17 at 7 p.m. in City Hall. There will be a public hearing amending the city zoning map. Council will then consider it for adoption. Council is also expected to take legislative action on a request from the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce regarding their annual Wing Fling; award a bid for resurfacing projects; and consider two subdivision applications.

•Construction on the new State Route 120 bridge that crosses Big Run between St. Marys and Emporium Road will begin Monday, July 17. The project should be completed by mid-October. During that time, an alternative traffic pattern will be controlled by temporary traffic signals.

•The Ridgway Firemen's Carnival is set for July 17-22. Powers and Thomas Midway will honor any tickets left over from last year.

•The St. Marys Public Library is hosting a summer snack program every Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m.-noon and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The program concludes on August 23. This is a free snack program at the library open to anyone 18 years of age and younger. No registration is needed. Snack calendars will be available at the library.

•The Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) is hosting its annual Anything Art Show featuring creations by young artists ages 5-18 from throughout Elk County. The pieces will be on display in the ECCOTA gallery in downtown Ridgway until July 22. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded based on people's choice votes. Each visitor may cast three votes, whether it is for the same piece or three different pieces. Winners will receive art supplies.

Tuesday, July 18

•The St. Marys Public Library is hosting an escape room for adults with a Back to the Future theme on Tuesday, July 18 at 6 and 7 p.m. Register at the library for the event.

•St. Marys Lighthouse Aglow will host a vision worship led by Rachel Shaffer on Tuesday, July 18 at the Fox Township Senior Center beginning at 7 p.m. Vision Worship is a way to express yourself and your love for God with painting. Let the Holy Spirit guide you in this unique and artistic worship style. All materials will be provided and all levels of artistic ability welcomed and encouraged.

Saturday, July 22

•A Farmers Market is taking place each Saturday from 9-11 a.m. in the Franklin Center parking lot in downtown St. Marys.

Sunday, July 23

•The First United Methodist Church will host vacation Bible school July 23-27 from 6-8 p.m. in the church pavilion on South Michael Road. The theme this year is Hero Central. The event is open to children age four thru entering fifth grade. Forms are available online at fumcstmarys.com or at the church by calling 834-3016. All are welcome. Bring a friend.

•A chicken BBQ to benefit the late Bob Vogt, brother of Father Eric Vogt OSB, is taking place Sunday, July 23 at the corner of Center and North St. Marys streets, across from the Apollo Theatre from 10:30 a.m. until sold out. The cost is $10.