Upcoming events and activities

Monday, Sept. 25

•A section of Glen Avenue in Johnsonburg, between Legion Avenue and High Street, will be closed Monday, Sept. 25 - Friday, Oct. 20 to accommodate a large crane being brought in by Domtar Paper mill for use in replacing a boiler. PennDOT's official detour will direct drivers to use Glen Avenue, Center Street, Route 219, Clarion Street in Wilcox and Glen Hazel Road. As work progresses, the closure may be lifted from time to time during the month-long work schedule. Message boards will be in place to alert drivers to the closure and detour.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

•The Elk-Cameron Regional Post Secondary Fair is taking place Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Ridgway Middle-High School gymnasium. Over 40 vendors representing state and private colleges will be in attendance along with technical and arts colleges as well as local opportunities. Information will be available about admissions, costs/financial aid, housing and programs. The schedule runs as follows: 9-10 a.m. Cameron County High School and Ridgway Area High Schools grades 11 and 12; 9:30-10:30 a.m. St. Marys Area and Elk County Catholic High Schools; 10-11 a.m. Johnsonburg and Ridgway high schools grades 9 and 10. For more information call 781-3437.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

•There will be a community forum on addiction and controlled substance use in our community on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Fox Township Senior Center in Kersey.

Thursday, Sept. 28

•State Reps. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk), Tommy Sankey (R-Clearfield/Cambria) and Cris Dush (R-Jefferson/Indiana) are co-hosting officials from the Pennsylvania Game Commission in a public meeting designed to discuss and answer questions about chronic wasting disease (CWD). The meeting will take place on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6-9 p.m. in the Penn State DuBois Student Union Building.

Friday, Sept. 29

•The annual Let Your Bow Glow walk/run is taking place Friday, Sept. 29 at the St. Marys Eagles Club on Trout Run Road. Registration begins at 5 p.m. along with music by J.M. Williamson and Adam Correll. There will be food vendors, children's activities and a sky lantern ceremony at dusk. Registration applications are available at the St. Marys Pharmacy, CNB Bank, Ed Gerg Allstate Insurance, and St. Marys Eagles Club. Musical entertainment will take place after the race provided by "The Moonshine Outlaws" at 8:30 p.m. At 10 p.m. Livewire, the ultimate AC/DC band, is set to perform. To sign up online and for more information about the event visit https://runsignup.com

•The Cameron County SPCA will sponsor a microchipping clinic on Friday, Sept. 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the SPCA building on South Mountain Road. The cost is $20.