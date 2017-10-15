Upcoming events and activities

Monday, Oct. 16

•Michael DeLeon, founder of Steered Straight, will present a power message of recovery and prevention from drug addiction on Monday, Oct. 16 at the Red Fern from 6-8:30 p.m. All are welcome. The presentation is sponsored by Messengers Supporting Recovery.

•St. Marys City Council will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. in City Hall on LaFayette Street in St. Marys.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

•The Footlighters of Elk County are performing the rollicking comedy "Sex Please, We're Sixty" on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Aiello's Cafe in Ridgway. Doors open at 6 p.m. with showtime at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door. Additional performances are Oct. 19-21 for dinner shows. Tickets much be purchased in advance. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for all other shows with a buffet dinner served at 6:30 p.m. and the opening curtain at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for Wednesday's show, but must be purchased in advance for dinner shows. They will be on sale through Tuesday at the Village Peddler in St. Marys, Cliffe's in Ridgway, the Ridgway Welcome Center and The Old Brickyard store in Johnsonburg. Tickets for Thursday's dinner show are sold out at Cliffe's.

Friday, Oct. 20

•The 4th Annual Scare at the Fair is taking place at the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey on Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6-10 p.m. There will be a haunted house, face painting, food, drinks, a fortune teller, and the Not So Spooky Alley for younger children. The cost is $5 per person with children under age four entering for free.

•St. Joseph Church in Force is sponsoring a fish fry on Friday, Oct. 20 from 12-6:30 p.m. Haddock dinners are $11. Children age 10 and under is $6. Delivery is available in Bennetts Valley by contacting 787-4151. Eat in or take out.

Saturday, Oct. 21

•"Death On the Range" mystery dinner theatre is taking place Saturday, Oct. 21 beginning at 5:30 p.. at the St. Marys Moose Club. Tickets are available at the Elk County Humane Society.

Sunday, Oct. 22

•The Elk County Catholic Athletic Association Outdoor Bash will be held on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 12-4 p.m. at ECCHS. Drawings are every 15 minutes beginning at 1 p.m. A $20 includes food, beer, and a chance on main ticket items. Raffle items include hunting and fishing items, camping supplies, gift certificates and more.