Variety of activities planned during Summer Reading Program

Registration is underway for this year’s Summer Reading Program at the St. Marys Public Library, and according to Director Leslie Swope, participants can look forward to many of the activities that have become standard at the library in recent summers.

Storytime, which is for youngsters from birth through age five, will be held on Mondays at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. from June 18 through Aug. 6. Clifford the Big Red Dog is scheduled to make an appearance during the final sessions on Aug. 6.

Swope noted that the library’s popular grade school activity hour has been renamed SummerQuest.

“It’s still the same program at the same time, but with a little more hands-on activities. We’ve got a lot of STEM resources that we’re going to be incorporating into the program, so that should be a lot of fun,” Swope said.

Geared toward youngsters in kindergarten through fifth grade, SummerQuest will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from June 20 through Aug. 1.

New this year will be Crafternoon, which will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. for youth in sixth through 12th grade.

“We will have samples of all of the crafts that we’re doing,” Swope said. “People will have to sign up for each week just to make sure we have enough supplies on hand.”

Escape rooms also remain popular and three separate ones are scheduled for throughout the summer. While the themes for each have yet to be announced, the escape rooms, which are for participants age nine and up, will be held on Thursday, June 21; Thursday, July 19; and Thursday, Aug. 16. Each is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

“We’ll have registration for those,” Swope said. “Currently we’re just going to have one for each, but if demand is there and they start to fill up, we’ll add an extra program onto each day.”