Various topics covered at City Council meeting

St, Marys City Solicitor Tom Wagner received Seneca Resources’ briefs on their appeal of the city's oil and gas zoning ordinance which Wagner is reviewing with the intent of preparing a response.

Wagner is reviewing with the intent of preparing a response.

"I'm hopeful things will go well at the next level," Wagner said.

St. Marys City Manager Tim Pearson reported he recently participated in a "good meeting" with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representatives about a flooding issue in downtown St. Marys.

Pearson reported Corps officials gave city officials options to pursue on the project. The next step involves city officials sending back an invitation to the Corps as to which plan they would like to proceed with. This will be followed by a site survey team visit.