Veterans support group taking action

A new veterans support group is taking action by serving the community through various projects.

Fourteen members of the Forever Warrior Veteran Support Group currently represent all branches of the military. It is open to any military veteran or active duty service member and there is no fee to join.

While still in its early stages, the group was founded May 31 by retired USMC Sgt. Major Todd Parisi.

"We are united military veterans who support and encourage one another with a pledge to be an active and positive force in the community through volunteerism and good will," Parisi explained.

Rather than conduct typical meetings, the group gathers weekly for a variety of community projects.

The group is an event driven organization, however members are not committed to participate in any events.