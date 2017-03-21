Victim accused in Cameron County arson

Criminal charges have been filed by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit against Ashley Jo Callaway in an arson case from earlier this month.

Charges of arson, endangering persons, a first degree felony; arson, endangering property, a second degree felony; and arson, dangerous burning, a summary offense, were filed in Magisterial District Court 59-3-01 against 30-year-old Callaway.

The Fire Marshal Unit and the Emporium-based State police reported investigating the fire that occurred on Friday, March 17 at 7:11 a.m. at 1741 Old West Creek Rd., Shippen Township. The residence was said to belong to Joseph Callaway, 39, and Ashley Jo Callaway, both of Emporium. At the time of investigation, the causes of the fire were identified and a suspect was developed.

A confession was then obtained through an interview from an individual who was only described at the time as a known female. The investigation also led to a preliminary estimate of $20,000 in damages.

A preliminary hearing for Callaway was scheduled at Magisterial District Court 59-3-01 for April 27 at 10 a.m.