VIDEO: Halloween Princesses Make Way For Wonder Woman

This Halloween, expect to open the door to more pink cat hats and fewer princesses. Months after the historic women's march on Washington and in the midst of the "#MeToo" sexual harassment outcry, Halloween 2017 is becoming yet another platform in the United States for women and girls to show strength. This year's most-searched Halloween costume is Wonder Woman, according to Google's Frightgeist search tool. Star Wars heroine Rey, the self-reliant young woman who shines as a survivor against all odds, is among the film series' characters who rank in the top 10 children's costumes for 2017.