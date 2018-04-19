Volunteers guide Recycling Center's Open House

The Elk County Community Recycling Center volunteers and staff welcomed many members of the community to tour their St. Marys facility on Thursday, April 19.

The annual event allows anyone interested to come to the center, tour their facilities, gain information and chat with volunteers and staff.

"We've had people here (Thursday) that are regular customers that weren't aware of some of the stuff we did," said Recycling/Solid Waste Coordinator Bekki Titchner. "So that in itself is great because we've educated people that use the center."

The center is open to the public on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m. However, the public isn't allowed in a large portion of the facility outside of events like the Open House. On Thursday, visitors were able to see the sorting line and bundling machinery and other aspects of the facility which are usually closed to the public.

"We have our volunteers leading a lot of the tours," said Titchner. "And they're very proud of this facility and they should be. And we're very proud of all the work they do for us because we can't do it without them. I can't ever say that enough, but it's true."

The volunteers were able to take time to chat with all of the visitors and answer any additional questions they had as they enjoyed refreshments.

Due to a high volume of requests, this year's event was held from 1-6 p.m. to allow more people to have the chance to visit after work.

"Any time you can reach out and educate one more person, it's just one more step towards the goal," said Titchner.