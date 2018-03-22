Volunteers help make Spring Fling a success

The arrival of spring brings the annual Spring Fling at Sacred Heart Parish.

Over 75 craft tables will be featured at the event situated in the cafeteria and gymnasium on the second floor.

The parish's social committee volunteers have been busy preparing goodies for the bake sale portion of the 24th annual event taking place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the parish center in St. Marys.

“The man hours are pretty immeasurable. There are three different shifts with about 20 or more volunteers on each shift,” explained Linda Brunner, social committee co-chairwoman.

It is not unusual for the parish center’s bakery to be staffed from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. on most days.

Preparation begins weeks in advance and continues until the day before the event as the bakery is expected to be in session until Friday at 5 p.m. churning out a plethora of baked goods ranging from several types of danishes of almond cream cheese, raspberry, cherry, and apricot cream cheese, lady lock cookies, various cakes, and creampuffs to cinnamon rolls, walnut rolls and poppyseed rolls.

Volunteers also lend a hand in baking the parish's traditional First Friday breads including white, rye, and raisin as well as speciality pizza bread and babka bread, all of which will be available at the Spring Fling.

Deacon Brother Joachim has also been among the daily volunteers.

“He loves to bake and is always sharing tips with us,” Brunner said.