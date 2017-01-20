Wage schedule for city management approved

St. Marys City Council recently approved the 2017 wage and benefit schedule for city management employees.

The wage increases took effect Jan. 1, however the document was only recently released to the media.

City administration salaries include:

•City Manager, secretary, treasurer, $80,000 which remains the same as last year.

•Public Works Director/City Engineer/, $72,100, an increase of $2,100 from last year.

•Finance Director, $57,000, an increase of $3,935.10 from last year.

•Public Works Deputy Director/IT Manager, $57,000, an increase of $6,000 from last year.