Wendy’s program continues to aid military families

Patriotism is evident in regional Wendy’s restaurants.

Over the past seven years, restaurants in the west/central region of Pennsylvania have raised more than $185,000 providing life-changing financial support for military personnel, their families and veterans facing hardships through the Wendy’s Frosty Key Tag Program.

By purchasing a $1 Frosty key tag, customers are treated to one year’s worth of unlimited Jr. Frosty treats with a Wendy’s purchase by simply showing the tag at regional Wendy’s restaurants.

Among the Wendy’s locations supporting the campaign are those in St. Marys, DuBois, Punxsutawney, State College, Clarion, Altoona, Indiana, Somerset, Johnstown, Ebensburg, Duncansville, Bedford, Breezewood, Huntingdon and Lewistown.

“I have always believed that we all owe our veterans our respect and if we can help we should. This program works through the state VFW to help and assist our veterans in time of dire need,” said Steve Buchanan, owner of the St. Marys, DuBois and Punxsutawney locations.

The St. Marys restaurant has raised $21,000 over the past seven years participating in the campaign.