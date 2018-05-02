Wilcox woman charged in Friday strangulation incident

JOHNSONBURG – The other individual involved in a domestic dispute which resulted in felony strangulation charges being filed has been charged as well.

A summary charge of harassment was filed against Emily Jordan, 28, of 537 Marvin St., Apt. 2, Wilcox, in the wake of charges against the man accused of strangling her.

Police earlier filed charges of felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment against Philip Bradley Wolfel, 30, who has the same listed address as Jordan.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a report of a domestic assault at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 27 at the pair's address.