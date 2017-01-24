Families looking to spend some quality time outdoors together are invited to attend Winterfest taking place Sunday at Kaulmont Park in St. Marys.

From 1-3 p.m., visitors can participate in various activities including ice skating, snowman building and playing in the park.

The event is sponsored by the Elk County Volunteer Alliance and is free to the general public.

Although the event remains weather dependent, organizers are hoping for a positive turnout. Ashley O'Dell, volunteer alliance board member, explained if temperatures warm up and the ice skating area does not freeze then the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 19 at the same time and location.