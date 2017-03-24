Women In Timber Luncheon scheduled for April 13

The 19th annual Women In Timber Luncheon will be held Thursday, April 13 at Szymanski's Restaurant in Kane.

The luncheon is from noon to 2 p.m.

Susan Stout is the research project leader at the U.S. Forest Service Northeastern Research Station in Irvine near Warren.

Women associated with the timber industry are invited to attend. Make reservations by April 10 by calling 837-8550 or email bchardwood@earthlink.net.

The Kane-based Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group (AHUG) and the Kane Area Logging Safety Committee are hosting the Women In Timber Luncheon.

The annual Kane Area Logging Safety Committee dinner meeting will be held Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall.