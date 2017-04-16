Women's Social Spring Bash set for April 26

It's time for some spring time bling as the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Elk County Women's Social on Wednesday, April 26.

Enjoy a ladies night out as part of an evening of relaxation from 6-9 p.m. at The Fine Line, located on North St. Marys Street, while painting a mug, glass or small vase with instructional support from local artist Ashley Denio.

Tickets are $25 including a dinner of a tossed garden salad, a ham apple wrap, chicken salad sandwiches, spaetzle soup and dessert. They are available at the Chamber office located at 53 S. St. Marys St.

Attendees must bring their own mug, glass or small vase to paint. An array of items will be available as part of the large basket raffle. Vendors will be on hand as well.

Denio will provide painting supplies and template examples for attendees to replicate on their items. She will also assist painters with tips and support. The painting session should encompass about 30-45 minutes.

A small number of vendors will be on hand showcasing their products.