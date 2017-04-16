Wortman appointed new assistant superintendent

St. Marys Area School District recently named Dr. James Wortman as its assistant superintendent and re-appointed Ginger Williams as business manager.

Wortman is currently the SMASD director of supervisor of curriculum and instruction. He previously served as the St. Marys Area Middle School principal.

His duties are in regards to ensuring the administration of the schools and taking on tasks as the assistant chief executive officer of the district.

Wortman's base annual salary is $115,000, effective July 3. Annual increases thereafter will be 2.5 percent of the prior year's base salary.

Williams annual base salary is $86,500 with annual increases thereafter will be 2.5 percent of the prior year's base salary. Both positions are for five-year terms commencing July 1 and ending no later that June 30, 2022

James McGonnell, a current high school teacher, was hired as a homebound teacher effective March 27.