Wounded Warrior fundraising shoot set for June 3

The upcoming Top Gun Fun Shoot taking place at the St. Marys Sportsmen’s Club will once again benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.

Now in its fifth year, organizers are hoping to raise $4,000, an increase from last year’s $3,000.

The June 3 event is open to the public. Participants will have their choice of shooting trap, skeet, archery, rifle or all of them. Guns will also be available for those who do not bring their own.

Registration will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Pre-registration is not required. The event typically runs until 5 p.m. A meal is provided with the $26 registration fee, which covers all shooting events and supplies. In addition a $5/per event fee is available to those wishing only to participate in one event or pick and choose their events.

Five years ago Ed Bailey and Ray Miller started the event as a way to give back to veterans. That’s when they connected with the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP).