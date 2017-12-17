Wreaths Across America ceremony draws big crowd despite weather

Photo by Yelena Kisler – Father Michael Gabler gives a speech at the Wreaths Across America ceremony held at St. Mary's Cemetery on Saturday and simultaneously at Arlington and other cemeteries around the world. Locally the event is organized by Dolly Wehler pictured on the left. Photo by Yelena Kisler – A large crowd of locals get ready to disperse throughout the St. Mary's Cemetery following the Wreaths Across America ceremony held last Saturday. They went on to clean and adorn veterans' graves with wreaths.
Yelena Kisler
Staff Writer
Sunday, December 17, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

Freezing temperatures, snow and gusty winds didn't keep the locals for turning out to St. Mary's Cemetery to clean and place wreaths on the graves of veterans last Saturday, Dec. 16 as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America project.
The short ceremony began with a prayer and speech from Father Michael Gabler which included touching words about the sacrifices veterans make for our way of life and the importance of honoring these men and women throughout the year.
Peggy Hoffman then sang a lovely rendition of "America the Beautiful" which was the theme for this year's project. After a few more words from Father Gabler, individuals came up to the Veterans Memorial to place a special wreath next to each of the branches of the military.

