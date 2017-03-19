Young carver inspired by family

As one of the youngest carvers at the 2017 Ridgway Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous, 16-year-old Jenna Ann Ceriani of Brockport has been honing her skills in the field since she was 12 years old.

"What I enjoy most about carving is having the freedom to be creative," Jenna said.

The Brockway Area High School sophomore is a chip off the old block having learned chainsaw artistry from her parents Tom and Dawna Ceriani, owners of T & D Carvings in Brockport.

She has also picked up various carving techniques from the family's local carving friends as well as the Boni family in Ridgway, organizers of the annual Rendezvous.

Among her favorite creatures to carve are bears, butterflies, ladybugs and owls. Jenna also enjoys creating relief carvings on planks, welcome signs and faces.

This year Jenna is considering carving a bear piece for the annual auction on Saturday afternoon at the Rendezvous. She added that bear carvings are popular with local residents.

One of her most memorable carvings consisted of a bear bench for a family complete with each of the children's names carved into the backrest.

Since she began carving in 2012, Jenna has done so under the watchful eye of one of her professional carver parents. Safety has also been a top priority for them.