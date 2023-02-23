Planning for the 2023 Art in the Wilds show is well underway and the deadline for artists to apply is fast approaching.
Applications are due March 1, 2023. Applications will be submitted to a panel of jurors that will be looking for quality work with a strong visual impact.
Art in the Wilds works to provide a balanced show with a variety of media that represents the best of our region. New artists are encouraged to apply.
The 2023 Art in the Wilds event will be held Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 and the show goes on rain or shine in the shade of Evergreen Park in Kane, PA. Artists may set up Friday evening and a reception for the artists follows.
Art in the Wilds is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization and donations are tax deductable. For more information visit www.artinthewilds.org and Friday's Daily Press.