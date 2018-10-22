‘Breastketeers’ join together in fight of their lives

“All for one and one for all” is a fitting mantra for The 3 Breastketeers, Darlene Eckert, Chris Rieder and Mary Lou Zuchelli, as they currently battle breast cancer together.

Each of the women, graduates of St. Marys Area High School Class of 1976, were all diagnosed with breast cancer within two months of one another.

In early February, Zuchelli was diagnosed, followed by Eckert exactly one month later. Within that same month, Rieder received the news she too had breast cancer.

As the Breastketeers continue their fight, the women chose to help others battling cancer by hosting their First Annual Breast Cancer Ride.

“It’s a happy ending story. We’re all going to live from this. It just stinks to go through all this,” Eckert said. “We just decided we had to do something positive out of this, so that’s how the ride got started.”

Proceeds from the dice run held in September are being used to purchase gas gift cards. Eckert explained the gift cards will be dispersed by the office managers at the Penn Highlands DuBois radiation and chemotherapy departments because they are aware of what patients are traveling for treatments.

While the cards are available in $25 increments, a patient may receive multiple gift cards. Eckert noted she typically spends $40 every few days traveling to DuBois for treatment. Rieder added it costs her about $300 for every trip to Pittsburgh between gas, insurance co-pays and meals, not including her loss of wages for the day.

Health officials report breast cancer occurs in one in every six women age 40-49. In addition, more than 200,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the U.S. The importance of early detection cannot be stressed enough. Size matters, and smaller tumors are less invasive and more treatable. Unfortunately, they are also harder to detect on self breast exams, which is why it is important for women to have regular, yearly mammograms.

Both Rieder and Eckert, of St. Marys, were diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 15 percent of breast cancer is triple negative. It is typically more aggressive and difficult to treat as common treatments such as hormone therapy and various other drugs are often ineffective against it. This type of breast cancer may respond better to chemotherapy in earlier stages than many other forms of cancer.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.