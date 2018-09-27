‘Bringing the World to Pa.’ event held recently

On Thursday, Sept. 20, the North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission staff hosted their annual “Bringing the World to Pa.” event at The Red Fern in Kersey.

This event allows local companies to meet face-to-face with Pennsylvania’s authorized trade representatives and discuss questions and concerns they have about exporting their products and possible business opportunities overseas.

This year they were excited to have 15 representatives from 13 different countries, including Arab Gulf, Australia, Canada, Central and Eastern Europe, China, Germany, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Southeast Asia and Taiwan. The representatives counseled 18 companies from Elk, McKean, Cameron, Clearfield, Jefferson and Potter Counties with 90 individual appointments.

North Central’s Procurement Director Donna Hottel and Kristi Wendel, loan coordinator, spent the day talking with companies regarding WedNet funding and procurement questions.

Christine Perneski and Deb Delhunty from Exporting Marketing Program, along with Jen Hibbard from the Loan Program, assisted the companies and representatives during the day.

Angel Marschik from the U.S. Small Business Administration was also in attendance and spoke with several companies throughout the day.

If you are interested in exporting your products or have questions, please contact North Central staff at 814-773-3162 and they will be happy to assist you.