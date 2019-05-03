‘Love One Another’: Elk County observes National Day of Prayer

A large crowd was on hand Thursday evening for the local National Day of Prayer ceremony.

Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures greeted attendees as they gathered at the

First United Methodist Church pavilion on S. Michael Road in St. Marys.

The theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer is ‘Love One Another’, derived from John 13:34 where Jesus states, “Love one another. Just as I have loved you.”

The Most Rev. Ross Micelli, of St. Boniface Church in Kersey, offered an opening prayer at the ceremony which kicked off at 6:30 p.m.

