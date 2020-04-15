‘We Are All In This Together’ signs available free at The Daily Press
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Daily Press— “Your Hometown Newspaper”— is providing free yard signs to show community unity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We Are All In This Together” is the message printed on the signs that are about 13 1/2 inches high and two feet wide.
Sponsors include Keystone Audiology and Hearing Aids, Inc. Pro Clean by D. Wendel, Sears, and McDonalds.
To obtain a free sign, call the Daily Press at 781-1596 between 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The office is closed to the public due to the health crisis, but arrangements will be made for sign pickups.
The free yard signs are available while supplies last.
