‘We Are All In This Together’ signs available free at The Daily Press

The Daily Press— “Your Hometown Newspaper”— is providing free yard signs to show community unity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We Are All In This Together” is the message printed on the signs that are about 13 1/2 inches high and two feet wide.

Sponsors include Keystone Audiology and Hearing Aids, Inc. Pro Clean by D. Wendel, Sears, and McDonalds.

To obtain a free sign, call the Daily Press at 781-1596 between 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The office is closed to the public due to the health crisis, but arrangements will be made for sign pickups.

The free yard signs are available while supplies last.