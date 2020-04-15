‘We Are All In This Together’ signs available free at The Daily Press

Photo by Becky Polaski - Social distancing may be keeping people apart physically, but signs such as this one located in the front yard of a residence on Oak Street in Kersey share the message that the community is united in the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Staff Writer
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA

The Daily Press— “Your Hometown Newspaper”— is providing free yard signs to show community unity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We Are All In This Together” is the message printed on the signs that are about 13 1/2 inches high and two feet wide.
Sponsors include Keystone Audiology and Hearing Aids, Inc. Pro Clean by D. Wendel, Sears, and McDonalds.
To obtain a free sign, call the Daily Press at 781-1596 between 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The office is closed to the public due to the health crisis, but arrangements will be made for sign pickups.
The free yard signs are available while supplies last.

