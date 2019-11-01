‘Winter in the Park’ drawing contest open to St. Marys students
Friday, November 1, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
The City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring “A St. Marys Winter in the Park” drawing contest for interested participants ages six through 18 years old.
Participants are asked to hand-draw and color what they think of when they picture “A St. Marys Winter in the Park.”
According to Dani Schneider, interim Parks and Recreation manager, the contest is “brand new” for this year.
