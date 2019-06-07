After a long week of rehearsals, April School of Dance students are taking to the stage tonight and Saturday at 7 p.m. as part of the school’s annual recital taking place inside the St. Marys Area High School’s Carpin Auditorium. The two-day show will feature an array of routines showcasing such dance styles as ballet, contemporary, jazz, tap, acrobatics, pointe, hip hop, musical theater and stretch, turns, jumps from 160 dancers ranging in age from four to adult. This year’s show, “Dance Between the Lines”, was inspired by books with each dance piece named after a book title. Tickets may be purchased at the door beginning at 6 p.m. each night. Shown in the photo are dancers performing to a Sherlock Holmes inspired piece.