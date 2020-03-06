“Fox in Socks” comes to life at Fox Twp. Elementary

On Thursday afternoon students at Fox Township Elementary School enjoyed a school dance and a sweet treat during the Fox in Socks Hop.

The activity was part of the school’s observance of Read Across America week, observed nationally each year at the beginning of March as an unofficial tribute to Dr. Seuss, commemorating one of the most beloved authors of children’s books.

Thursday’s event was inspired by Dr. Seuss’s book “Fox in Socks”, an appropriate title for the Fox Township school.