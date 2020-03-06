“Fox in Socks” comes to life at Fox Twp. Elementary

Photo by Amy Cherry - Fox Twp. Elementary students form a train during their afternoon dance on Thursday. Photo by Amy Cherry - Kindergartner Ariana Bauer and her classmates customize homemade cupcakes and ice cream made by teachers and staff as part of the school’s Fox in Socks Hop event. Photo by Amy Cherry - These girls showcase their dance moves during the Fox Twp. Elementary School’s Fox in Sock Hop.
Friday, March 6, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA

On Thursday afternoon students at Fox Township Elementary School enjoyed a school dance and a sweet treat during the Fox in Socks Hop.
The activity was part of the school’s observance of Read Across America week, observed nationally each year at the beginning of March as an unofficial tribute to Dr. Seuss, commemorating one of the most beloved authors of children’s books.
Thursday’s event was inspired by Dr. Seuss’s book “Fox in Socks”, an appropriate title for the Fox Township school.

