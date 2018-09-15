“Mansions and Mayhem Tour” planned in Ridgway’s Historic District

The Ridgway Heritage Council is getting spooky with a special tour event this fall, taking place on Saturday, Oct.13.

“It has been many years since an adult Halloween party has been sponsored by the Heritage Council — and we thought it would be great fun to try one again –– with a historical ghostly twist,” explained board member and organizer, Michelle Bogacki. “We encourage attendees to join in the fun by coming in costume,” she added.

Guided groups will be departing every 20 minutes. Five to six properties will be visited with a mix of homes and commercial properties. Participants will learn interesting details about Ridgway’s history and enjoy a reception with music and refreshments at the “ghostly” ex-CNB Bank on Center Street.

There will be a small participation fee; proceeds from the event will support various programs that support the Council’s mission of preserving Ridgway’s heritage and encouraging economic investments in the town’s beautiful National Register Historic District, which includes the downtown area and historic residences. For more information and available tour times, visit the Ridgway Welcome Center at the corner of Main Street and Route 219, or call 814-776-1424.

Don’t delay — this tour is expected to sell out. If available, tickets can also be purchased the day of the event.

—

The Ridgway Heritage Council is an award-winning non-profit organization established in 1997 for the purpose of promoting economic development in Ridgway based upon the community’s outstanding heritage and natural resources.