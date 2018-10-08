The “Pumpkin Patch” at Keller’s Greenhouse

Keller’s Greenhouse & Produce has earned a reputation among patrons as being one of the best Farmers Market in Elk County. In what has become a fall tradition, the Keller Family host the Autumn Harvest Festival Oct. 6 and 7, and again next weekend, Oct. 13 and 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. all days. Chicken BBQ’s will be held on both Sundays from 11 a.m. until sold out. Keller’s invites all of Elk County to come and enjoy this family-friendly festival that has no entrance fee and offers prizes for those kids who attend in costumes. In addition, hayrides, crafts and games are also taking place throughout the festival, with live music, food and other demonstrations, as well as all the fall produce you need to get ready for the upcoming holidays.