“Walk on the Wild Side” call for presenters

Tricounty Rails to Trails is pleased to announce the wildly successful “Walk on the Wild Side” youth nature education event is coming back bigger and better in 2019.

Mark your calendar now for June 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Youth of all ages are welcome, but those 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Last year, entire families participated.

Many agencies, teachers, and other individuals will be under tents providing interactive hands-on programs related to the animals, plants, and geological formations present in the first half-mile of the Clarion-Little Toby Rail Trail. All participants then go on a nature scavenger hunt on the trail, right across the street from the event. Youth bring back their scavenger sheet marked with animal and plant species they spot – which is all very exciting. The “grand finale” is a nature-themed children’s raffle, with tables filled with fun prizes ranging from fishing poles to bicycles.

No child walks away empty-handed. The River radio station will be on hand with a live remote capturing all the excitement and enthusiasm.

“This is truly a hands-on opportunity for children to learn about the natural world right at their doorstep, from adults who are excited to share their knowledge with youth. Our beautiful trail will someday be in the hands of this next generation, and we want them to learn to love it now. There is nothing that compares to hands-on science education, and we will have many experts sharing their knowledge," explains event organizer and trail president, Dale Fox.

Local companies and businesses can do their part by becoming official sponsors of the event. Bronze level is $100; Silver level is $250, Gold level is $500 and Platinum is $1,000. All proceeds are utilized for trail maintenance.

“It costs thousands of dollars every year to keep our trail ship-shape for regular local users and visitors from afar. Being a sponsor makes a huge difference for our all-volunteer efforts. Between washouts, down trees, and lost trail surface, we need thousands of dollars every year,” said trail maintenance manager Ben Zappa. “Trail users often have no idea what it takes to preserve the trail they love so much. Many Ridgway businesses benefit from the trail tourists that make their way to Ridgway, so we hope they will support us.

This event is a true delight to be a part of."

Anyone who is interested in being a presenter, sponsor or donating gifts for the youth raffle please contact Ms. Fox at info@tricountyrailstotrails.org or leave a message on the Tricounty Rails to Trails Facebook page.