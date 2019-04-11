“Willy Wonka” musical set to debut Friday

SMAHS students are in final rehearsals for their upcoming “WIlly Wonka” musical. Shown is The Candy Man scene featuring Ryan Schauer as The Candy Man along with youngsters played by Jena Casilio, Kirsti Bellotti, Katie Krull, Mackenzie Fiasco, Justice Rhoads, and Lindsey Benjamin. The musical is being presented by the SMAHS Music and Drama Departments. The show opens Friday at 7 p.m. with additional showtimes Saturday at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are priced for adult and students/senior citizens and may be purchased at the door.