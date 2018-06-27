100 Mile Yard Sale set for July 20 and 21

The Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation’s 100 Mile Yard Sale is coming up on July 20 and 21.

Participation posters are also available at these locations if you have paid in advance and/or need to pay to participate. There is a detailed map offering each yard sale location for those who are listed in the directory. Directories have been printed and they are available at the following locations:

Benezette Store, Benezette

Shawville Power Plant (Guard house), Shawville

Visit Clearfield County Tourism Office, Clearfield

Goshen Township, Shawville

Girard Township, Lecontes Mills

Karthaus Park, Karthaus

100 Mile Yard Sale t-shirts will be available at the Shawville Power Plant Guard Station, QIDC Stand at Big M’s garage in Karthaus, and at the Benezette Store in Benezette during the sale. They can also be purchased before the 100 Mile Yard Sale and picked up at the Shawville Power Plant Guard Station as well as the Benezette Store. The t-shirts range in size from small to 4XL in adult sizes. This year’s t-shirt has the famous cow truck displayed on it to honor Fawn Sensenig, who helped organize and run the 100 Mile Yard Sale for years. A train and caricature honoring the founder of the QIDC, the late Raymond “Sap” Savel, who we lost earlier this year, has also been added.