2 charged at meth lab near Port Allegany

PORT ALLEGANY — McKean County District Attorney, Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, reported on Thursday about a drug-related incident near Port Allegany.

According to the DA, detectives from the McKean County Drug Task Force arrested Rory Dee Ford and Patricia Ann Larson, both of Port Allegany, following an investigation into methamphetamine manufacturing.

Detective Ryan Yingling of Smethport is listed as the arresting officer, court documents show.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the defendants' residence located at 195 Lower Portage Road in Liberty Township.

The detectives discovered an active rolling meth lab upon entry to the residence, the DA said.

Agents with the state attorney general's office and the State Police Clandestine Lab team processed the scene for safety reasons.

The clandestine lab team recovered numerous items commonly used to manufacture methamphetamine as well as prepared methamphetamine ready for ingestion.

Ford, 35, and Larson, 32, were charged with Manufacturing or Possession with intent to Manufacture or Deliver Methamphetamine - Felony; 2 Counts of Possessing Precursor with Intent to Manufacture a Controlled Substance - Felonies; Operating a Methamphetamine Lab - Felony 2; 2 counts of Operating a Methamphetamine Laboratory and Illegal Dumping of Methamphetamine Waste - Felony 3s; Possession of a Controlled Substance - Misdemeanor; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Misdemeanor; 2 counts of Illegal Dumping of Methamphetamine Waste - Felony 3s; Operation of Methamphetamine Lab - Felony 2; and Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine - Felony.

The DA's office has received numerous complaints from local residents about illegal drug activity.

Port Allegany Ambulance and the Port Allegany Volunteer Fire Department were placed on stand-by during the incident, Vettenburg-Shaffer said.

Ford and Larson were arraigned at 10:36 p.m. Thursday by Smethport District Court Judge William Todd, according to court records.

The defendants were placed in the McKean County Jail in lieu of $60,000 cash bail each. They are scheduled to appear Thursday in Central Court at the McKean County Courthouse.

To report suspected illegal drug activity, contact the McKean County Drug Task Force at the District Attorney's Office at 887-3312 or on the internet at MCDTFtip@gmail.com.