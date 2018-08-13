2 companies plan to drill gas wells in Hamilton Township

LUDLOW — Two companies are planning to drill conventional natural gas wells in Hamilton Township.

M.S.L. Oil and Gas Corporation of Bradford has applied for state permits for five wells in an area on the north side of Route 6 and east of Gibbs Hill.

Blackhawk Energy of State College is seeking state permits to drill two wells in the same area in a formation known as "Bradford Group Sandstones."

The Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors received notices about the applications Monday at its meeting at the township building in Ludlow.

The applications have been filed with the state Department of Environmental Protection, according to the notices. Copies of the applications are available for public inspection at the township building on Curtis Road, Ludlow.