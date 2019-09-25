2 killed in Jay Twp. crash Wednesday afternoon

JAY TWP. – A fatal crash on SR 255 in the area of Rose’s Hilltop Diner claimed the lives of two Elk County men on Wednesday afternoon.

Luther E. Wolff, 69, of St. Marys was operating a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck traveling north on SR 255 when the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway, went into the gravel parking lot of Rose’s Hilltop Diner, and then reentered the roadway.

Both Luther Wolff and passenger Stephen H. Wolff, 53, of Byrnedale succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.