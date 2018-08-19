2 Ridgway men drawn for cow tags

BENEZETTE – Two Ridgway hunters were the only elk license recipients from Elk County in the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s annual elk license drawing this year. The drawing took place on Saturday afternoon at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette during the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Elk Expo.

Both men were drawn for cow tags for Zone 4, and coincidentally, their names were pulled back-to-back. William Orzechowski was the 38th out of 99 individuals drawn for a cow tag, and Richard Imhof was the 39th.

Zone 4, where both will be hunting, is made up of parts of Elk and Cameron Counties.

A total of seven licenses were allocated for Zone 4, with two being for bulls and five for cows.

The other three recipients of cow licenses in the zone were Geoffrey Cerrelli of Mechanicsburg, Jesse Mercure of Darlington and Kenneth Kelly of Evans City. The bull tags went to Tammy Craley of York Haven and Jacqueline Valasek of Kittanning.

A total of 125 licenses were awarded during Saturday’s drawing, with 26 being for bulls and 99 for cows.

Among those drawn for bull tags were Dennis Anderson of Kane. Anderson was one of two individuals awarded bull tags for Zone 14, a newly added Elk Hunt Zone that is made up of parts of Potter, Lycoming, Clinton and Cameron Counties.

A total of six tags were allocated for the new zone, with two being for bulls and four for cows. The recipient of the other bull tag in the zone was Christopher Stout of Bellefonte.

Another bull tag recipient was John Michuck of Penfield. Michuck and Thomas Adamrovich of Latrobe received the two bull tags allocated for Zone 6, which is made up of parts of Elk and Clearfield Counties.