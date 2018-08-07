2017 Elk County Fair Queen continues community service

Elk County’s 2017 Fair Queen Audrey South continues to collect non-perishable food, toiletries, clothing and kids toys for Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse for her community service project as Fair Queen.

“CAPSEA, provides such and important service in Elk County, providing a safe home for victims of domestic violence that I’m not just stopping when my crown is passed on this week but will continue to work with this nationwide program wherever I live,” said South. The Queen will be at the fair Tuesday night to collect any donations fair attendees might like to give.