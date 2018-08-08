2018 Elk County Fair Court

Alexis Swanson of Kersey was crowned the 2018 Elk County Fair Queen during the opening ceremony on Tuesday. The 17-year-old St. Marys Area High School student is the daughter of Jason and Melissa Swanson. Torie Swackhammer of St. Marys was crowned the junior queen. Torie, age 14, will be a freshman at St. Marys Area High School. She is the daughter of Emily Swanson and Justin Swackhammer. Payton Miller, 8, from Byrnedale was crowned the fair princess. She attends Bennetts Valley Elementary School and is the daughter of Jason Miller and Nastshia Miller. Griffin Vollmer, 19, of Kersey, was crowned the 2018 Elk County Fair King while Austin Swanson, 9, of St. Marys, was crowned the fair prince. He is the son of Erica and Tyler Swanson and attends South St. Marys Street Elementary School.