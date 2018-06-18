2018 marks final year for 'Blast in the Burg'

JOHNSONBURG – An impressive lineup of open class drum and bugle corps are set to perform at a Blast in the Burg IX taking place Thursday, July 26 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Field in Johnsonburg.

This year marks the final year for the Blast in the Burg drum corps show according to organizer Terry Feronti of Johnsonburg, who has coordinated the show for the past nine years.

Feronti said he is hoping it is only a brief hiatus for the show, however, only time will tell.

The show has been a hit with area spectators, consistently drawing a crowd of 850 to 1,050 people.

In the past, the corps were thrilled with the large crowd, according to Feronti.

The 2018 show's lineup consists of 7th Regiment from New London, Connecticut; Spartans of Nashua, New Hampshire; Legends from Kalamazoo, Michigan; and Raiders from Burlington, New Jersey.

Feronti noted that unfortunately Les Stentors from Sherbooke in Quebec, Canada have withdrawn from the show, however he is working diligently to find a replacement drum corp.

“Since there are only four corps right now, each group will do an ‘instant encore’ after their show performance,” Feronti said.

During this time corps typically play one or more of their favorite songs.

Advance tickets are available until July 24 in St. Marys at Vito's Dairy Dell; in Ridgway at Cliffe's and the Prescription Center; in Johnsonburg at Central Hose Hall, the Johnsonburg Press Office, the Old Brickyard; and the Chambers of Commerce in Kane and DuBois.

Those interested in having their tickets mailed to them should send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Terry Feronti, 534 Glen Hazel Rd., Johnsonburg, Pa. 15845

Ticket prices remain the same as in past years, $12 for adult advance tickets and $15 at the gate. Children’s tickets are $8 for those age 12 and under both in advance and at the gate.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with showtime set for 7 p.m.