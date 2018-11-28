2018 Ridgway Holiday Cheer Tour

There is just more than a week left before the 2018 Cheer Tour takes place in Ridgway. If you are 21 or over, stop by the Elk County Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center to pick up your group’s tickets right away. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 7 businesses all over Ridgway will open their doors late to welcome the Cheer Tour participants for great deals, giveaways, shopping opportunities and some Christmas cheer. Tickets will remain on sale until sold out, but organizers say it’s best to get your group tickets in advance.