2019 brings tax increase, sewer rate changes

Residents of St. Marys will see an increase in their Earned Income Tax as part of the city’s 2019 budget which was unanimously approved on Monday by St. Marys City Council.

The city’s current EIT is .5 percent with an additional .5 percent allocated to the St. Marys Area School District. The increase will set the EIT at .7 percent.

This is equal to an $80 tax increase for an individual making a salary of $40,000/yr.

By generating an additional $600,000 in new revenue, the city plans to utilize this money for much needed infrastructure projects, specifically for repairs to road, bridges and storm water control facilities such as storm sewers.

Eighty-five percent of the new tax revenue will be used for infrastructure improvements with the remaining 15 percent to be used for general revenue purposes.

The EIT is paid by residents and non-residents working in the city. This tax is typically withheld from an employee’s payroll, however, if this is not the case, the tax is collected by Berkheimer Tax Service.

